Checkers Dominate Springfield 8-1 for Game 1 Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers started off their playoff run with a bang, throttling the Thunderbirds 8-1 to take Game 1.

The home team tilted the ice right off the bat, racking up four straight goals in the opening frame while holding the Thunderbirds to just two shots on goal. The Checkers kept that momentum rolling into the middle frame, posting three more tallies in the first eight minutes of the period to build a staggering 7-0 lead before the game even hit its midway point.

Things slowed from there - Springfield ramped up to 19 shots in total and finally broke through in the third - but Charlotte had things well under control. Jack Studnicka added one more in the final minute for good measure - capping off a four-point night for him - and the Checkers closed the book on a blowout victory.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the start to the game

It was a really good start. I thought the first period and a half was obviously really good. We kind of lost the intensity with the power plays and the slowness to the game in the second period, but obviously the first period was really good.

Kinnear on the rest of the series

I thought within the game we lost the emotion a little bit to a playoff game. Halfway through the game the score is a little bit lopsided, so that tends to happen. Obviously the start, but the team that improves the most over the course of the series is usually the team that comes out on top. We want to make sure we're that team.

Kinnear on giving up so few shots in the first half of the game

When we're going, that's what it usually looks like. I thought it was team defense and when you're giving up two shots, it's looks how we want to play as a group. I'll repeat myself though, it's only a start.

Kinnear on Jack Studnicka

He's a guy that came in, went up, was injured for a little bit and he's finally got some rhythm to his game and found some linemates that he has some chemistry with. He's developed a relationship with me, which is important with a veteran guy, and obviously he carried over Sunday to today. He's super excited about being in the playoffs and being a major contributor.

Kinnear on the approach to next game

Just move the needle. Each game that goes along in the playoff it gets a little more ramped up, so we've got to put this one to bed and be ready to go for Friday.

Noah Gregor on the game

I don't think we could ask for a better start for us. Those games can sometimes be hard to play in when you get up so much, but I thought for the most part we played the way that we wanted to. There were some things we could have cleaned up a little bit, but that happens in games like that when you get up by a lot. It's obviously nice to score a couple.

Gregor on what this game means for the rest of the series

It for sure gives some guys some confidence. You get a lot of touches, you get some points and that always makes everyone feel good. We know that going forward, even to next game, it's very unlikely that we're going to have more games like this. Everyone is good in this league, and I'd be shocked if Springfield doesn't come out and have a better effort on Friday.

Gregor on building to the lead throughout the game

We have four lines right now that all can produce. All of us work hard, play with tenacity and we play the right way. Obviously things worked out pretty well tonight.

Cooper Black on the start to this game

I just think that we believe in our systems and that GK does a fantastic job coaching us. You can see it tonight. We went out there hot, stuck to the systems and obviously it got to Springfield. They got a little momentum back in the third because it was one of those games where you can kind of coast a little bit. Even I was guilty of that on that goal. I think going into next game we've got to stick to the plan and I think we'll be alright.

Black on facing so few shots

It's hard. You go into the second period with only two shots, but that's our team and that's how it's been all year. I'm used to it, so it's just being there when you need to make that one save and try not to let them get any momentum going.

Black on what this win means for the rest of the series

I think it's belief. For us to see that we can go out there and we can take it to guys, I just think for us getting that win was important and not starting off on the wrong foot. Obviously we've got to take care of business because there's a team across the way that doesn't want their season to end, and obviously we don't either. I think we've just got to keep a level head going into next game and make sure we play our game.

NOTES

The Checkers now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three First-Round series. Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum ... The eight goals scored are a franchise postseason record ... Studnicka's four points are one shy of matching the franchise postseason record ... Including the regular season the Checkers have scored eight goals against Springfield on three separate occasions ... Cooper Black earned an assist on Marek Alscher's opening goal ... The Checkers outshot the Thunderbirds 15-2 in the first period ... Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Kai Schwindt, Hunter St. Martin, Jake Livingstone, Brett Chorske, Riese Gaber and Louis Domingue were the scratches for Charlotte







American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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