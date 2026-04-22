Bears Loan Kyler Kupka to South Carolina

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have loaned forward Kyler Kupka to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Kupka, 26, skated in 12 games with the Bears this season, positng three points (1g, 2a). He scored his first AHL goal on April 4 at Hartford.

With South Carolina, he collected 42 points (19g, 23a) in 43 games, ranking third on the Stingrays in scoring. Kupka was selected to represent South Carolina at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic, but was unable to participate due to injury.

In 2024-25, Kupka recorded 53 points (27g, 26a) in 54 games with South Carolina, earning a spot on the Midseason All-Star Team and the ECHL All-Rookie Team. He also appeared in 12 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, recording two assists.

The Bears continue the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host the Bridgeport Islanders for Game 2 of the Atlantic Division First Round on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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