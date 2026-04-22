Penguins Reassign Nolan Renwick to Wheeling

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Nolan Renwick to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Renwick appeared in 43 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, posting five points (2G-3A). In 47 career AHL games, all as a Penguin, the 25-year-old has four goals and three assists for seven points.

Renwick posted four goals and four assists for eight points in 11 games with the Nailers this season as well. He joins Wheeling in time for the start of its North Division Semifinals matchup against the Reading Royals to open the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Renwick signed a one-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton upon the conclusion of his four-year career at the University of Maine. In 132 career games at Maine, Renwick gathered 66 points (24G-42A). He was also the runner-up for Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2024-25.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is still waiting for the end of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before it knows who and when it will be playing in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Fans can still secure their seats for the entire upcoming playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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