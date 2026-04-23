Penguins Sign Dach, Charron, Hayes to ATOs

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forwards Kale Dach, Jordan Charron and Travis Hayes to amateur tryout agreements.

All three players were drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in this past summer's 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Dach was a seventh-round selection (201st overall) and proceeded to lead the Calgary Hitmen with 34 goals and 75 points this year, his first season in the Western Hockey League. His 41 assists were also good for second on the team, while the 19-year-old ranked third and fourth overall in goals and points by WHL rookies.

The previous year, Dach served as captain of the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the British Columbia Hockey League. He tied for the league lead in assists (65) and placed second in points (87), earning him a nod as a 2024-25 BCHL First Team All-Star.

Charron was taken in the fifth round (154th overall) and stepped up to post career-highs across the board with the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds this season. The 18-year-old had 25 goals and 22 assists for 45 points. His 25 tallies placed third on the club.

In 114 career OHL games, Charron has 68 points (35G-33A).

Hayes was a teammate of Charron the past two seasons on Sault Ste. Marie, and he is the younger brother of the Penguins' leading goal-scorer, Avery Hayes. Pittsburgh drafted Travis in the fourth round (105th overall) after the Westland, Michigan native logged 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points for the Greyhounds in 2024-25, slotting fifth on the team in each category.

This year, the 18-year-old posted 40 points (16G-24A) while tying for the team lead with his plus-27 rating. Hayes was also named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2023-24, and he has 126 points (51G-75A) in 186 career OHL games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is still waiting for the end of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before it knows who and when it will be playing in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Fans can still secure their seats for the entire upcoming playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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