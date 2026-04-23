Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch, Recall Goaltender Harrison Meneghin

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, the Lightning have recalled goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Syracuse.

Halverson, 30, has appeared in 43 games with Syracuse this season, recording a 24-11-6 record with a .905 save percentage, 2.42 goals-against average and six shutouts. The Traverse City, Michigan, native leads the AHL for shutouts and is tied for fifth for wins. He has played in 152 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, logging a 71-54-21 record with a .903 SV%, 2.67 GAA and 12 shutouts.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on February 3, 2025.

Meneghin, 21, appeared in 14 games for the Orlando Solar Bears this season, registering a 4-9-0 record with an .889 save percentage and a 3.26 goals-against average. Meneghin has played one game with AHL Syracuse this season, his AHL debut, appearing relief of Halverson on April 17. The Surrey, British Columbia native, Meneghin led the Medicine Hat Tigers to a WHL Championship n 2024-25 and was named the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP.

Meneghin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 206th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft and was signed to a three-year contract on May 19, 2025.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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