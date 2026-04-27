Syracuse Crunch Blow Past Cleveland Monsters, 4-1, in Game 2

Published on April 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier (center) vs. the Cleveland Monsters

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Cleveland Monsters) Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier (center) vs. the Cleveland Monsters(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch scored four goals on their first six shots of the game to blow past the Cleveland Monsters, 4-1, in Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at Rocket Arena.

Jakob Pelletier led the team with a goal and two assists, while Lucas Mercuri and Tommy Miller scored a goal and an assist each. The Crunch even the best-of-five series, 1-1.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win turning aside 32-of-33 shots. Monsters goaltender Ivan Fedotov stopped 2-of-6 shots before being relieved by Evan Gardner in the first period. Gardner went on to turn aside all 10 shots he faced. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.

Mercuri kicked off the first-period scoring onslaught 3:52 into the game. Ian Mitchell fired a shot from the left point that was stopped by Fedotov, but the puck jumped up and over him for Mercuri to jam in. Halfway through the frame, Dylan Duke centered a feed from along the half wall for Gabriel Szurtc to one-time into the top right corner. Less than a minute later, Pelletier came down the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush and scored with a wrister from the circle. Miller made it a 4-0 game at the 13:15 mark when he scored with a long wrister from the right point.

The Monsters stole one back 6:54 into the final frame. Luca Del Bel Belluz won the face off in the left circle and sent the puck back for Mikael Pyyhtiä to grab and score as he came down the left wing. Syracuse fended off a comeback and took the win.

The series now shifts to Syracuse for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday. The Crunch will host Game 5 on May 9, if necessary.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier recorded his second career three-point game in the Calder Cup Playoffs...The Crunch had their first four-goal period since Game 5 of the 2017 Calder Cup Finals...Lucas Mercuri, Gabriel Szturc and Tommy Miller all recorded their first career Calder Cup Playoffs goals tonight.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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