Ads Season Ends in Game 3 Loss

Published on April 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Matt Murray topped 28 of 30 shots and Jake Lucchini scored the Ads goal but it wasn't enough as they dropped a 2-1 decision in the winner-take-all game three on Sunday afternoon to the Manitoba Moose.

The loss ended the Ads season and marks the first time since 2018 that they haven't advanced past the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Despite the loss Murray put together an impressive series, stopping 103 of the 108 shots he saw, good for a .954 save percentage.

The Moose got on the board first when Walker Duehr's snapshot from the right face-off dot beat Murray over the right shoulder at 11:43 of the opening period.

Manitoba pushed their lead to two with the lone goal of the second stanza. Sammy Fagemo came off the Moose bench and right into the offensive zone where David Gustafsson found him in the slot and he scored his first of the playoffs with 4:22 to go in the period.

Lucchini pulled the Ads within one with 3:44 remaining in the game on his second career playoff goal. Stationed on the right post, he took a cross-seam pass from Jordan Oesterle and buried it by Manitoba netminder Dominic DiVincentiis.

The Ads pulled Murray in favor of an extra attacker for the final 90 seconds and produced a number of good looks, but couldn't put another past the Moose goalie and saw their season come to an end.







American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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