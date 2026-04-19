Admirals Take on Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - For the third time in the past five years, the Milwaukee Admirals will face-off against the Manitoba Moose in the Calder Cup Playoffs as the two foes will play a best-of-three first round match-up beginning on Wednesday, April 22nd at 7 pm in Winnipeg.

Because of the travel distance between the two cities and the Moose finished as the higher seed, all three games will take place in Mantioba. Game two is slated for Friday, April 24th at 7 pm and, if necessary, game three would be Sunday, April 26th at 2 pm.

The Admirals, who still have two games left in the regular season, will finish in fifth place in the Central. They currently have a 32-32-4-3 record and 71 points. The Moose also have one game left and show 75 points via a 34-29-5-2 mark. During the season series the Ads won five of the eight games against Manitoba with a 2-2 record in Winnipeg.

The Admirals have played the Moose in the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, beating them in a fifth and deciding game five in both years.

The winner of this series will move on to the Central Division Semifinals where they will play Grand Rapids, who finished in first place in the division. The series will be a best-of-five match-up.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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