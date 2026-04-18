Hartford Wolf Pack Release D Phip Waugh from PTO

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released defenseman Phip Waugh from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Waugh, 26, dressed in one game for the Wolf Pack. He recorded two shots, a +2 +/- rating, and one assist on Mar. 22 against the Rochester Americans.

He will report to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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