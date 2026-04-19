Moose Announce Schedule for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Admirals and American Hockey League, announced the schedule for their 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs Central Division First Round series.

The Moose host the Admirals for the entirety of the best-of-three First Round series at Canada Life Centre beginning on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. CT. Game 2 of the series is slated for Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. CT.

Game 1: Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre

Game 2: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre

Game 3*: Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre

*If necessary

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre go on sale at 12 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, April 19, at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Playoff Packages, which guarantee your seat for the entirety of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, are available now at moosehockey.com/playoffs.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.