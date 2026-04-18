Eagles to Face San Diego Gulls in Opening Round of 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, will take on the San Diego Gulls in the First Round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The two teams will meet in a best-of-three series, with all three games set to be played at Blue Arena. The schedule for the series is as follows:

Wednesday, April 22nd (7:05pm MT) at Blue Arena

Friday, April 24th (7:05pm MT) at Blue Arena

*Sunday, April 26th (3:05pm MT) at Blue Arena

(* - if necessary)

Tickets for all First Round playoff games are on sale now and start at just $27. Tickets can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles office at (970)-686-7468.

The Eagles will close out the regular season when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, April 18th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.