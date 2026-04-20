Eagles Sign Miska to Professional Tryout Agreement

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Hunter Miska to a Professional Tryout Agreement. Miska spent the 2025-26 season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, going 7-5-3 with a 2.98 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout.

A veteran of 125 AHL contests with Colorado, Tucson and Bridgeport, Miska played three seasons for the Eagles, appearing in 52 games and compiling a record of 31-15-6. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound netminder has also seen action in six NHL contests with the Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes, going 1-1-2 in that span.

In addition, the Stacy, Minnesota native also spent three seasons overseas, appearing 60 games across two seasons with the Straubing Tigers of the DEL and 14 contests with Dynamo Moskva of the KHL.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls in Game One of their best-of-three First Round series of the 2026 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 22nd at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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