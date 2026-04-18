Murphy Makes 50 Saves to Lead Calgary to 5-2 Win over Eagles
Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO - Calgary goaltender Connor Murphy stopped 50 of the 52 shots he faced, while forward Dryden Hunt notched a goal and two assists, as the Wranglers defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-2 on Friday. Eagles forward Tristen Nielsen netted a pair of goals, as goalie Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 25 shots. Calgary dominated the battle on specialty teams, as the Wranglers finished the night going 2-for-4 on the power play and 8-for-8 on the penalty kill.
Calgary would jump onto the scoreboard just 36 seconds into the contest when forward Sam Morton buried a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, putting the Wranglers up, 1-0.
A power play would then set up Calgary defenseman Daniil Miromanov to beat goalie Trent Miner through the five-hole, extending the advantage to 2-0 at the 7:04 mark of the first period.
A 5-on-3 power play for the Wranglers would allow forward Aydar Suniev to field a cross-slot pass at the side of the crease, before steering the puck into the back of the net, giving Calgary a 3-0 lead with 8:08 remaining in the opening frame. The Wranglers would go on to outshoot the Eagles 13-10 and left for the first intermission still on top, 3-0.
Colorado would finally swing the momentum when forward Tristen Nielsen tracked down a rebound at the side of the crease and tucked it home with a backhander, slicing the deficit to 3-1 at the 2:03 mark of the second period. The Eagles would dominate the shots on goal in the middle frame, outshooting Calgary, 20-8. However, the Wranglers would hold Colorado 0-for-4 on the power play in period, as the Wranglers left for the second intermission still enjoying a 3-1 advantage.
Hunt would light the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle just 3:48 into the third period, growing Calgary's lead to 4-1.
Nielsen would provide a response just 20 seconds later with a shot from between the circles that would beat Murphy and cut the Wranglers advantage to 4-2.
A 2-on-1 rush for Calgary would set up forward Justin Kirkland to bury a one-timer from the right-wing circle, rounding out the 5-2 score with 10:06 remaining in the contest.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, April 18th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Condors' 25th Home Win Secures Series With Coachella Valley - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Squeak Past Silver Knights, 2-1, in the Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors to Face Coachella Valley in Round One of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Face Deja-vu: Second-Straight Shootout Heartbreaker at Home - Manitoba Moose
- Murphy Makes 50 Saves to Lead Calgary to 5-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Down Milwaukee in Franchise-Best 27th Road Win of Campaign - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marek, Mercer Star in Shootout Thriller, Iowa Wins, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 & 19 vs Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Fall to Monsters in Regular Season Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Shine Bright against IceHogs in Penultimate Game - Texas Stars
- Back-and-Forth Home Finale Ends with Senators on Top, 6-4 - Belleville Senators
- Pens Win Penultimate Game of the Season, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Comets - Providence Bruins
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Five Points as Wolf Pack Stun Thunderbirds 7-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Knock Americans 2-1 in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Claw Within Two Points of Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Bruins - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Stumble Down Stretch in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Defeated on the Road by Penguins 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens Announce 2025-26 Player Award Winners - Belleville Senators
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tristan Luneau to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- New York Rangers Reassign G Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 18 - San Diego Gulls
- Providence's Patrick Brown Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- Brown Selected as Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Providence Bruins
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Eight Players to Checkers Ahead of Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Chris Harpur from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Seven Years Later, Wilson's Playoff Path Leads Back to Pittsburgh - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Today - San Diego Gulls
- Kolosov Recalled, Bjarnason Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors vs Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears Announce Multiple Transactions - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Murphy Makes 50 Saves to Lead Calgary to 5-2 Win over Eagles
- Barre-Boulet, Ahcan Named to AHL All-Star First Team
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced, Megna Named Colorado Eagles Team Winner
- MacDonald's OT Winner Lifts Colorado to 3-2 Victory over Roadrunners
- Eagles Stumble in 5-2 Home Loss to Tucson