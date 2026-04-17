Brown Selected as Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 17, that Providence Bruins captain Patrick Brown has been selected as the winner of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for the 2025-26 season, presented annually to the player that best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to hockey. This award is voted on by coaches, players, and members of the media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Brown, 33, has skated in 70 games with Providence this season, recording career-bests in goals (20), assists (34), and points (54). The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward ranks second in the AHL with a plus-36 rating. The team captain, who made his first AHL All-Star appearance in February as the playing captain for the Eastern Conference, posted a six-game point streak from October 12 to October 29.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has led the 2025-26 Providence Bruins to capture the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular season champions, the league record for most wins in a 72-game season, and the best points percentage in franchise history.

"It's nice to see Patrick Brown get rewarded and recognized for everything we know about him," said Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. "Besides being a tremendous hockey player and playing the right way with tons of courage, energy, and work ethic, the quality of person is off the charts. He's a fantastic teammate. He's somebody that really helps our younger players understand what it's like to be a professional. We feel very lucky that he's a part of our organization and that he's had such a lasting impact on our group and the Providence Bruins."

Brown signed with the Boston Bruins as a free agent in July of 2023 and was named the 27th captain of the Providence Bruins on October 17, 2024.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.