Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tristan Luneau to San Diego

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Tristan Luneau to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Luneau, 22 (1/12/04), scored the game-tying goal in his season debut last night (April 16 at Nashville), his lone contest with the Ducks this season. He has appeared in 14 career NHL games with Anaheim, posting 2-2=4 points.

The 6-1, 211-pound defenseman has scored 10-31=41 points in 69 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting a new single-season high in goals. He returns to San Diego leading all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and shots (154), and is second in goals.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau scored 9-43=52 points in 59 games in 2024-25 and was named to the AHL All Rookie Team. The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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