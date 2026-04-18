Islanders Defeated on the Road by Penguins 4-1

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Wilkes Barre/Scranton, PA - During the penultimate game of the 2025-26 regular season, the Bridgeport Islanders stepped onto the ice in a road contest against the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins. While the Penguins locked up the third spot in the Atlantic Division, the Isles needed a win to secure the fourth spot and home ice in the post season.

Unfortunately, after falling behind by three goals, the team was unable to make a comeback and ultimately lost the contest.

During the opening period, the Penguins struck first after a goal was scored by Finn Harding as he beat goalie, Henrik Tikkanen from the left-wing side to put the Isles down 1-0 at 8:27. At 15:13, the Pens scored a goal on a two-man advantage after Avery Hayes slipped the puck past Tikkanen as Bridgeport trailed, 2-0. WBS added another goal late in the first after Villie Koivunen scored at 19:41. After twenty minutes, the team was down 3-0.

During the middle frame, Chris Terry scores the lone goal of the period after he put home a rebound chance at 18:34 bringing the Isles within two goals in a 3-1 contest.

In the final period of regulation, the Penguins retrieved a three goal lead after the shot from Tristan Broz at 13:20 made it a 4-1 game.

The final game of the regular season takes place tomorrow at the Giant Center against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 PM. For more information, please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com. Games can be watched via www.flohockey.com or on our via our radio link: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/







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