Islanders Open Calder Cup Playoff at Home Tuesday against Hershey Bears

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the opening round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Bridgeport Islanders, who finished fourth in the Atlantic Division, will face the Hershey Bears in a best-of-three series.

The series opens in Bridgeport at Total Mortgage Arena, with a potential decisive Game Three also set to be played on home ice. The full schedule is as follows:

Game One

Tuesday, April 21 at 7:00 PM - Total Mortgage Arena

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Game Two

Thursday, April 23 at 7:00 PM - Giant Center (Hershey, PA)

Game Three (if necessary)

Saturday, April 25 at 3:00 PM - Total Mortgage Arena







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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