Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Geekie, Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Conor Geekie and goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Jakob Pelletier, along with defenseman Steven Santini, have been reassigned to Syracuse.

Geekie, 21, has skated in 57 games with the Crunch this season, recording 17 goals and 59 points with seven power-play goals to rank second on the team for assists (42) and points (tied). The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has played in 81 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, logging 28 goals and 79 points with 15 power-play tallies.

A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie has appeared in 14 games with the Bolts this season, registering one goal and three points while averaging 9:54 of time on ice. He has skated in 66 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, recording nine goals and 17 points. Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on June 29, 2024.

Halverson, 30, has appeared in 43 games with Syracuse this season, recording a 24-11-6 record with a .905 save percentage, 2.42 goals-against average and six shutouts. The Traverse City, Michigan, native leads the AHL for shutouts and is tied for fifth for wins. He has played in 152 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, logging a 71-54-21 record with a .903 SV%, 2.67 GAA and 12 shutouts.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on February 3, 2025.

Chaffee, 28, has skated in 54 games with the Crunch this season, logging 24 goals and 57 points with seven power-play goals to rank third on the team for goals and fourth for points. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward has appeared in 177 career AHL games between the Crunch and Iowa Wild, recording 66 goals and 146 points.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chaffee was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2023.

Pelletier, 25, has played in 63 games with Syracuse this season, recording 28 goals and 77 points to lead the AHL for scoring while his five shorthanded tallies are tied for the League lead. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward has skated in 202 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, logging 79 goals and 207 points with 13 game-winning tallies.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Santini, 31, has played in 33 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging six assists and a plus-10 rating. He has skated in 394 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Albany Devils, Binghamton Devils, Milwaukee Admirals, Utica Comets, Springfield Thunderbirds and Ontario Reign, recording 21 goals and 93 points.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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