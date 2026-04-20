Amerks Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are heading back to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive year and second straight under head coach Michael Leone.

The Amerks officially punched their ticket to the postseason, locking up the fifth and final playoff spot in the American Hockey League's North Division on the final day of the regular season by virtue of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hershey Bears in tonight's regular season finale at Giant center. It marks the team's 51st playoff appearance in the 70-year history of the franchise.

By securing fifth place, the Amerks will face the Toronto Marlies in the opening round best-of-three play-in series which begins on Wednesday, April 22 with Game 1 in Toronto.

The series shifts to Rochester for Game 2 on Friday, April 24 at Blue Cross Arena, and if necessary, returns north of the border for a decisive Game 3 back in Toronto on Sunday, April 26.

Below is the full first-round schedule for the best-of-three play-in round between the fourth-place Marlies and fifth-place Amerks.

Festivities for Game 2 of the series on Friday, April 24 begin with a Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 12-ounce beer specials at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

Tickets for Rochester's guaranteed first-round home game start as low as $20 and range in price up to $42 depending on seating location. Amerks single game tickets for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs go on sale on Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. and are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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