Bears Sign Jalen Luypen to AHL Deal

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed forward Jalen Luypen to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and added him to the club's roster. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Luypen, 23, has played two games with Hershey this season, scoring one goal. He also skated in 22 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, scoring six points (4g, 2a).

With Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, Luypen has scored 37 points (14g, 23a) in 35 games this season.

In 144 career AHL games with Rockford, Hershey, and Tucson, Luypen has scored 41 points (17g, 24a).

The Bears conclude the 2025-26 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Rochester Americans today at 3 p.m. at GIANT Center for Fan Appreciation Night, featuring a variety of prizes for fans and the team's Jersey Off Our Backs postgame ceremony.







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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