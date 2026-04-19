Opening Schedules Set for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals, presented by FloHockey.

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 25 - Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^Springfield designated as "home" team for last change

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A4-Bridgeport Islanders vs. A5-Hershey Bears

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 21 - Hershey at Bridgeport, 7:00

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 23 - Bridgeport at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 25 - Hershey at Bridgeport, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division First Round (best-of-3)

N4-Toronto Marlies vs. N5-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - Rochester at Toronto, 7:00

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division First Round (best-of-3)

C4-Manitoba Moose vs. C5-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^Milwaukee designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P7-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Colorado, 9:05

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - San Diego at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - San Diego at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^San Diego designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P3-Henderson Silver Knights vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 22 - San Jose at Henderson, 10:00

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 24 - San Jose at Henderson, 10:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - San Jose at Henderson, 6:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^San Jose designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 23 - Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10:10

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 25 - Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. BRI/HER/SPR

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. CLT/BRI/HER

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Laval Rocket vs. TOR/ROC winner

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Cleveland Monsters

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 24 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 4:00

Game 3 - Fri., May 1 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 3:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 5:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. MB/MIL winner

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 28 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00

Game 3 - Sat., May 2 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Texas at Chicago, 4:00

*Game 5 - Tue., May 5 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Ontario Reign vs. CV/BAK/SJ/SD

Pacific Division Semifinals

COL/HSK/CV/BAK vs. HSK/CV/BAK/SJ

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.







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