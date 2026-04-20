Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forwards Zakary Karpa and Kyle Jackson and defenseman Cooper Moore to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Callum Tung to the Bison from the Wolf Pack.

Karpa, 24, recorded four points (1 g, 3 a) in 24 games with the Wolf Pack this season. As a member of the Bison, he notched 17 points (7 g, 10 a) in 34 games.

Selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the native of Greenwich, CT, signed with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

Jackson, 23, has scored 40 points (15 g, 25 a) in 35 games with the Bison this season. He is currently second on the team in goals, is third in assists, and is second in points. He leads the Bison in points-per-game this season.

The native of Ottawa, ON, has recorded 136 points (56 g, 80 a) in 155 career ECHL games over the course of three seasons with the Bison, Wheeling Nailers, and Kansas City Mavericks.

So far this season, Jackson has suited up in 12 games with the Wolf Pack, recording one goal and one assist. He has played in 14 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, notching two points (1 g, 1 a).

Jackson was selected in the seventh round, 196th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

Moore, 25, skated in 28 games as a rookie with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded seven points (1 g, 6 a) with the club. Additionally, the rookie defenseman skated in five games with the Bison, recording two assists.

The native of Greenwich, CT, was selected in the fifth round, 128th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

He signed with the Wolf Pack on Jun. 23, 2025.

Tung, 22, has appeared in 16 games with the Wolf Pack this season as a rookie. He posted a record of 7-8-1 with a .855 save percentage and a 3.94 goals against average. In addition to his time in Hartford, Tung has played in 19 games with the Bison. In Bloomington, he is 8-9-2 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.10 goals against average.

The native of Port Moody, BC, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Apr. 1, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Rangers, Tung appeared in 16 games with the University of Connecticut. He went 10-4-1 as a member of the Huskies.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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