Barracuda Announce 2026 First-Round Playoff Schedule
Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their first-round, best-of-three schedule for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
San Jose vs. Henderson
Gm 1) Wednesday, April 22 at Henderson - 7 p.m. (Lee's Family Forum)
Gm 2) Friday, April 24 at Henderson - 7 p.m. (Lee's Family Forum)
*Gm 3) Sunday, April 26 at Henderson - 3 p.m. (Lee's Family Forum)
[*If necessary]
Check out the San Jose Barracuda Statistics
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