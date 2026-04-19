Barracuda Announce 2026 First-Round Playoff Schedule
AHL San Jose Barracuda

Barracuda Announce 2026 First-Round Playoff Schedule

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release


San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their first-round, best-of-three schedule for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

San Jose vs. Henderson

Gm 1) Wednesday, April 22 at Henderson - 7 p.m. (Lee's Family Forum)

Gm 2) Friday, April 24 at Henderson - 7 p.m. (Lee's Family Forum)

*Gm 3) Sunday, April 26 at Henderson - 3 p.m. (Lee's Family Forum)

[*If necessary]

Check out the San Jose Barracuda Statistics

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American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026


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