Barracuda Sign Defenseman Tristan Sarsland to AHL Contract for 2025-26 Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Tristan Sarsland to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Sarsland, 22, made his professional/Barracuda debut on April 7 against the San Diego Gulls and went on to skate in four games down the stretch of the regular season.

Before joining the Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement on Mar. 26, he wrapped up his collegiate career at Clarkson University, where he recorded 16 points and 26 penalty minutes in 38 games as a senior.

Over his four collegiate seasons, the six-foot-one, 203-pound right-shot defenseman appeared in 138 games, collecting 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists), along with 76 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating.

Prior to his time at Clarkson, the native of Wayzata, Minn., spent four seasons at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in Minnesota. He also appeared in 14 games over two seasons with the NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs, recording 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

The Barracuda's 2026-27 season tickets are on sale now!







American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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