Musty Scores 20th in 4-1 Loss to Firebirds

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda forward Quentin Musty vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds

(San Jose Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda forward Quentin Musty vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds(San Jose Barracuda)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (39-27-2-2) fell 4-1 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (40-24-6-0) at Tech CU Arena on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped five straight games and nine of their last ten.

Coachella Valley jumped out to a quick lead in the opening period, scoring twice in a span of 51 seconds. Logan Morrison (28) opened the scoring at 5:21, and John Hayden (13) followed at 6:12 to give the Firebirds a 2-0 advantage heading into the intermission.

After a scoreless second period in which San Jose outshot Coachella Valley 14-9, the Barracuda broke through early in the third. Quentin Musty (20) capitalized on a five-on-three power play at 3:10, finishing a feed from Filip Bystedt to cut the deficit to one. However, the Firebirds responded late in the frame as Cooper Marody (11, 12) restored the two-goal cushion at 12:33 before adding his second of the night at 14:48 to put the game out of reach.

The Barracuda outshot the Firebirds 35-31, but Logan Terness turned aside 34 shots to earn his first AHL win. Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss. San Jose went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Coachella Valley was held scoreless on two opportunities.

The Barracuda return to action on Friday in Bakersfield before hosting the Condors on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the team's regular-season finale. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night, featuring a team photo giveaway (first 1,000 fans) and a Barracuda sock giveaway (first 1,500 fans). For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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