Hershey Bears Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, marking their 73rd postseason appearance in franchise history.

With Hershey's 5-1 win today at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, combined with Lehigh Valley's 7-1 loss to Springfield, Hershey has guaranteed a spot among the six teams that qualify for the playoffs in the Atlantic Division.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Derek King, Hershey has a 31-30-6-3 record and currently sits in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. With two games left in the regular season, Hershey can finish anywhere from fourth to sixth place in the division.

The Bears have won the Calder Cup 13-times and are the AHL's most decorated franchise, claiming championships most recently in 2023 and 2024.

Please stay tuned to HersheyBears.com and Hershey Bears social media pages for further information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.







American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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