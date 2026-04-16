Senators Shut out 3-0 in Final Wednesday Night Tilt Versus Comets
Published on April 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators right wing Luke Mistelbacher vs. the Belleville Senators
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photography)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators closed out their last Wednesday night game of the year with a 3-0 defeat.
It took more than halfway through the first frame to see the opening goal, and it was Utica getting things started. A quick pass up to Angus Crookshank from Lenni Hameenaho saw the former Senator use his weight well, cut inside, and score his twenty-second goal for a 1-0 lead.
The second period had much of the same feel as the Comets continued to push. Just over seven and a half minutes in, an odd-angle shot from the side of the net by Matyas Melovsky sneaked in, with assists from Colton White and Xavier Parent, making it a 2-0 game. Utica kept up the pressure, extending their lead. A feed from Austin Strand up the middle found Crookshank, who walked in on a three-on-two and buried his second of the night to make it 3-0.
The third and final period had both teams generate their fair share of chances, recording eleven shots each while also going 0-for-1 on the power play. The Senators were unable to muster any goals in the final twenty minutes, resulting in a 3-0 final score. Comets goaltender Jakub Malek stopped all 25 shots for his third shutout, while Senators netminder Kevin Reidler, in his AHL debut, turned aside 26 of 29 shots.
Tonight marked the final contest of the season for the Senators and Comets. Belleville finished the season 4-6-0-0 versus Utica and is now 27-24-5-0 all-time.
The Senators will end off their season with a home-and-home series against the Syracuse Crunch, starting this Friday back at CAA Arena. Belleville and Syracuse will hit the ice for a 7:00 p.m. start.
Fast Facts:
#17 Blake Montgomery registered two shots in his AHL/Senators debut
#25 Ryan O'Rourke recorded six shots on goal
#36 Luke Mistelbacher made his AHL/Senators debut
#43 Arthur Kaliyev put six shots on goal
#45 Kevin Reidler saved 26 of 29 in his AHL/Senators debut
The Senators went 1/1 on the penalty kill
The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.
Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
Images from this story
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Belleville Senators goaltender Kevin Reidler
(Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photorgaphy)
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Belleville Senators centre Philippe Daoust vs. the Belleville Senators
(Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photography)
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Belleville Senators right wing Luke Mistelbacher vs. the Belleville Senators
(Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photography)
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