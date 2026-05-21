Belleville Sens Adopt-A-School Program Returns for 2026-27 Season

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the return of the Adopt-A-School program for the 2026-27 season.

Adopt-A-School allows local businesses to purchase a package of tickets to donate to a local school of their choice, giving students a chance to experience the thrill and excitement of a Belleville Sens game day while their businesses take advantage of various digital marketing opportunities with the club throughout the season.

The base Adopt-A-School package starts at $3,500 and includes 100 tickets to be donated, your business' logo added to our Adopt-A-School webpage for the entire season, plus a video board logo placement and an in-arena company mention during each regular-season home game.

Businesses looking to get more out of the program can get on board with an upgraded Adopt-A-School package, which includes all of the assets in package one, plus a pair of white zone season tickets, which can be used by the company to reward employees, treat clients, or just to be able to take in a game yourself.

For more information, click here to visit the Belleville Sens 2026 Adopt-A-School program page, or email Manager of Corporate Partnerships Jeremy Coulter at coulterj@bellevillesens.com.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. To mark your spot, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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