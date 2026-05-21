It's Hammer time in Hamilton

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







Oak View Group and TD Coliseum, together with the New York Islanders, today announced the new name and brand identity of their American Hockey League team: the Hamilton Hammers.

Rooted in Hamilton's history as a resilient steel town, the team's logo features crossed hammers symbolizing the strength, grit and togetherness of the community, embodying both the city's steel-working heritage and the spirit of the game. The design reflects Hamilton's pride and determination, showcasing the unique character that defines the city, while bold, angular lettering evokes the spirit of Steel Town.

Subtle hockey puck details on the hammer knobs pay homage to the iconic puck in the New York Islanders logo, linking the sport's identity with the craftsmanship of the tools and nodding to the franchise's origins, including the fisherman logo era. The orange-and-blue color palette is also drawn from the Islanders' classic team colors, reinforcing the connection to the club's history and evolution. The logo was created by the New York Islanders, while the broader brand identity was developed by Canadian creative agency Recess Creative.

"The city of Hamilton can now unite as Hammers fans. We look forward to seeing the Hammers logo proudly represented across the city as we head into the season this fall, ¬Â said Nick DeLuco, senior vice president and general manager of TD Coliseum. "We're excited for the energy and atmosphere this team will bring to TD Coliseum night after night. ¬Â

"We are excited to begin a new era of AHL hockey in the City of Hamilton, ¬Â said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson. "TD Coliseum is a first-class venue, and the partnership between the New York Islanders and Oak View Group - combined with the passionate support of the community - is sure to make the Hammers a success for years to come. ¬Â

The identity announcement comes a few weeks after the New York Islanders announced plans to relocate its American Hockey League affiliate from Bridgeport to Hamilton, Ontario, beginning with the 2026-27 season. The team will play in the AHL's North Division. The move was anchored by a long-term agreement at the newly revitalized TD Coliseum. Operated by OVG, the 18,000-seat venue recently completed a $300-million transformation, positioning it as a premier destination for sports and live entertainment.







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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