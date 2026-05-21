Tucson Roadrunners Set Franchise Business Records During 2025-26 Season

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - While the Tucson Roadrunners celebrated their 10th anniversary on the ice during the 2025-26 season, the organization also delivered one of the most successful business campaigns in franchise history off it.

From record-breaking attendance and ticket revenue to historic corporate partnership growth and expanded community outreach, the Roadrunners posted milestone achievements across nearly every department during the club's landmark season.

SOCIAL MEDIA GROWTH

The Roadrunners continued to expand their digital reach during the 2025-26 campaign, recording growth across all four social media platforms. Instagram led the way with a 29 percent increase compared to the 2024-25 season.

Overall, the organization added more than 13,400 new followers across its social media platforms during the season.

Three different posts surpassed one million views during the season, highlighted by the viral "Golden Dusty" video, which reached 2.38 million views through April.

CORPORATE PARTNERSHIPS

Tucson finished the 2025-26 season with 88 corporate partners, the highest total in franchise history.

The club also concluded its 10th Anniversary Campaign with a 26 percent increase in total corporate revenue, marking the second-highest year-over-year growth among all American Hockey League teams during the 2025-26 season.

RECORD-BREAKING TICKET SALES

The Roadrunners established a new single-season ticket revenue record during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with a 15 percent increase in overall ticket revenue compared to the previous season. The 15 percent growth ranked as the second-highest increase among all 32 AHL teams.

Tucson also led the AHL in year-over-year group sales growth, posting:

37 percent growth in group sales revenue

30 percent growth in total group tickets sold

First Responders Night on Mar. 14, 2026 became the largest group night in franchise history, with 3,041 group tickets sold.

The Roadrunners also recorded six of the seven largest attended games in team history during the 2025-26 season:

Jan. 31, 2026 - Star Wars Night

Mar. 14, 2026 - First Responders Night

Dec. 27, 2025 - Peanuts Night

Apr. 18, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night

Oct. 18, 2025 - Home Opener

Feb. 21, 2026 - Youth Sports Night

Star Wars Night on Jan. 31, 2026 officially became the largest gate in franchise history.

Tucson additionally recorded:

12 percent growth in single-game ticket sales

The second-highest number of single-game tickets sold in franchise history, trailing only the inaugural 2016-17 season

A 111 percent season-ticket holder recovery rate, ranking fifth in the AHL

COMMUNITY IMPACT

The Roadrunners continued to strengthen their presence throughout Southern Arizona during the 2025-26 season through community appearances and charitable initiatives.

Mascot Dusty made 146 appearances throughout the year, connecting with fans across Tucson and surrounding communities.

In total, the organization helped raise more than $240,000 for charitable efforts during the season.

As the Roadrunners close the book on their 10th anniversary campaign, the 2025-26 season will be remembered not only for its accomplishments on the ice, but also for setting a new standard for business growth, fan engagement and community impact off it.







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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