Tucson Roadrunners 2025-26 Season in Review

Published on May 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - With the Utah Mammoth's season coming to an end in a Game 6 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at the Delta Center, it's a fitting time to put a bow on the Tucson Roadrunners' 2025-26 campaign, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of Utah.

In a division where almost every night felt like a playoff game, Tucson's season came down to the finest of margins.

One point.

That's all that separated Tucson from a fourth consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Although the Roadrunners' three-year postseason streak came to an end, the 2025-26 campaign still delivered a fitting celebration of the franchise's 10th anniversary.

And in a twist that mirrored the year prior, the difference came down to a tiebreaker. In 2024-25, Tucson earned a playoff berth by finishing ahead of Bakersfield in regulation wins. This season, the roles reversed, with the San Diego Gulls claiming the final postseason spot by that same measure.

The tiebreaker giveth, and the tiebreaker taketh away.

Tucson finished 34-28-10 (78 points), matching last season's win total while improving by four points in the standings. It wasn't enough to extend the playoff streak, but it also didn't define the season.

SEASON SNAPSHOT

The year opened and closed the same way - with 5-4 wins.

Tucson began the season with a 5-4 overtime victory on the road in Ontario and ended it with a 5-4 win over Henderson in Game 72 at Tucson Arena.

Between those two results, the Roadrunners remained in the playoff race until the second-to-last Saturday of the regular season, finishing with:

34 wins (matched 2024-25)

78 points (four-point improvement from 2024-25)

.542 points percentage (second highest in the last six seasons)

Tucson also recorded 18 road wins, the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history.

OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION

Tucson set a franchise record with 230 goals, marking the second consecutive season the club established a new single-season high. The club finished the season ranked 13th in the AHL in goals per game (seventh in the Western Conference).

The Roadrunners also set a franchise record with 113 road goals, surpassing the previous mark of 108 set in 2017-18.

Additional offensive and special teams notes:

45 power-play goals (most since 2022-23)

19.8% power play (11th in AHL, seventh in Western Conference)

24 road power-play goals (fourth-most in franchise history)

22.6% road power play (seventh in AHL, fifth in Western Conference)

OVERTIME AND CLOSE GAMES

The Roadrunners played in 23 overtime games, the third-most in the AHL.

Tucson set multiple franchise records in extra time:

11 overtime wins (franchise record; second-most in AHL)

13 total wins in extra time, including shootouts (tied for most in AHL)

Six home overtime wins (franchise record)

Five road overtime wins (tied franchise record)

Six shots in overtime in a 5-4 shootout win at San Diego tied a single-game franchise record (Tucson's 3-2 shootout win over the Wolves in Chicago on Mar. 7, 2020)

Tucson also recorded two shootout wins, its highest total since 2023-24 and the second-most in a single season in team history.

TEAM TRENDS AND NOTABLES

823 penalty minutes, the fewest in a full 72-game season since the schedule expanded in 2022-23 and the third fewest in franchise history (excluding shortened seasons in 2019-21)

Franchise-record 10-game home point streak (6-0-4-0) from Dec. 12 - Jan. 20

8-7 overtime loss at Bakersfield tied for the highest-scoring game in the AHL this season and set a franchise record for total goals in a game (15)

GOALTENDERS JOIN THE SCORESHEET

For the first time in franchise history, three different Roadrunners goaltenders recorded a point in the same season.

Matthew Villalta (2 assists)

Jaxson Stauber (1 assist)

Michael Hrabal (1 assist)

The trio combined for four assists, tying the franchise record for total points by goaltenders in a single season (also accomplished in 2018-19).

FOUR HAT TRICKS, NEAR FRANCHISE RECORD

The Roadrunners combined for four hat tricks, the most in three seasons and tied for the second-most in a single campaign in franchise history, trailing only the 2021-22 season (5).

Daniil But recorded the first of the season on Nov. 8 in Tucson's 4-3 overtime victory over Coachella Valley.

Andrew Agozzino followed on Nov. 28 in a 4-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks.

Cameron Hebig delivered a pair of hat tricks, first on Dec. 6 in a 6-2 win over San Jose and again on Apr. 18 in a 5-4 victory over Henderson.

FINAL PUSH

Despite playing 20 of its final 30 games on the road, Tucson closed the regular season with a strong finish:

A three-game winning streak

A five-game point streak

Four wins in its final five games

The late surge ultimately wasn't enough, as the Roadrunners finished one point shy of a playoff position, but it provided a foundation to build on heading into 2026-27.







American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.