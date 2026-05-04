San Diego Gulls 2025-26 Season in Review

Published on May 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The Gulls made their first postseason appearance since 2022, their second time appearing in the current Pacific Division playoff format. San Diego posted a 33-27-8-4 record and .542 points percentage this season, the Gulls' best record since the 2018-19 AHL season where they went 36-24- 5-3 with a .588 points percentage.

The Gulls went 17-14-5-0 on the road this season, their highest win total in opposing buildings since the 2018-19 season, where they went 18-10-4-2.

SPECIAL TEAMS, SPECIAL PLAYERS

The Gulls ranked tied for third in the AHL in fewest power-play goals allowed with 35 and eighth in penalty kill percentage at 83.5%. The Gulls have had two games this season where San Diego did not record a penalty (Nov. 26 at Tucson & Feb. 27 at Texas), the first time in team AHL history the Gulls have recorded multiple such games in one season. The Gulls also ranked tied for third in shorthanded goals this season with 12, which is most in the Western Conference and one behind the league leaders Laval and Utica, 13. San Diego had two games with multiple SHG scored this season (Nov. 7 vs. ONT, 2 and Dec. 27 vs. BAK, 2.)

PASTA SAUCE

Gulls forward Sasha Pastujov led San Diego skaters in points (21-36=57) and points-per-game (0.80) this season.

He is the 11th player in Gulls AHL history to post a 50-plus point season and the third aged 22 or younger.

His 57 points in 2025-26 are tied for third all-time alongside Brandon Montour (12-45=57, 2015-16) and Chris Mueller (20-37=57, 2015-16) and tied for most by an age 22-or-younger skater along with Montour. With 48- 77=125 career AHL points in a Gulls sweater, Pastujov ranks fifth all-time among San Diego skaters in both points and goals.

SHUTOUT CITY over Here

Gull defenseman Nikolas Brouillard set a new Gulls AHL record, skating in his 229th game in a San Diego sweater April 7 at San Jose, passing Chase De Leo for most games played all-time by a Gull (228). He scored his 26th career goal as a Gull on Mar. 7, giving him the Gulls' all-time lead for goals by a defenseman. Brouillard is the only defenseman in team history to tally 100 points in a Gulls sweater, notching his 100th point Dec. 12 vs. Henderson.

Straight Brou the top

Brouillard was also selected to represent Team Canada at the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland from Dec. 26-31, 2025. He was the first defenseman and third player overall in Gulls AHL history to be selected to the Spengler Cup, joining F Adam Cracknell and G Jared Coreau (both 2018). Brouillard led all Team Canada blueliners with 1-1=2 points in three tournament games and was named to the Spengler Cup All-Star Team and one of Team Canada's Three Stars of the tournament.

The San Diego Gulls set a new franchise record with six shutouts this season with a 3-0 win vs. Tucson April 1. Both Ville Husso and Calle Clang matched the Gulls single-season record for shutouts with three each, the first time in Gulls AHL history multiple goaltenders have recorded three-plus shutouts in the same season. The Gulls were one of two AHL teams with multiple goaltenders with three-plus shutouts, joining Grand Rapids (Sebastian Cossa, 4;Michal Postava, 3).

It's Pure Lunacy

Gulls defenseman Tristan Luneau ended the season ranked top 15 among AHL blueliners in scoring (11th), goals (12th) and assists (T-14th) with 10-31=41 points.

He recorded an eight-game point streak Feb. 28-March 17, posting 4-9=13 points and five multi-point efforts in that span, including three straight multi-point games (2-4=6) March 13-17. From the All- Star Break (Feb. 13), Luneau led all AHL defensemen in points (6-21'), ranking tied for eighth among all AHL skaters in that span. He also led blueliners in assists and ranked third overall.

ROCKSTAR STUFF

Center Tim Washe and goaltender Calle Clang represented the Gulls at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Ill. held Feb. 10-11. It marks the first time since 2020 the Gulls have had multiple representatives at the event and fourth time in team history. Clang earned Top Goaltender honors during the All-Star Skills Competition, allowing the fewest goals in total with two. Clang and Washe also helped the Pacific Division capture the All-Star Classic title.

UN, DEUX, TROIS

Gulls center Nathan Gaucher recorded the 13th hat trick in Gulls AHL history on March 22 vs. Calgary (3-0=3). It marked Gaucher's first professional hat trick and the first on home ice by a Gull since March 24, 2024 (G. Gawdin). Gaucher's hat trick gave him a new AHL career high in goals in a single season with 12, surpassing his previous mark of 10 set in 2023-24. He ended the season with an AHL career- high 15-14) points and made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 1 at San Jose, skating in three games with the Ducks.

You Can Go Nor own Way

Gulls defenseman Stian Solberg tied the Gulls rookie record for goals by a defenseman with 12 this season. He led all AHL rookie blueliners and ranked fourth among all AHL defensemen in goals. He also ranked tied for third among rookie defensemen in game- winning goals (2). He ended the season tied for fifth in points among AHL rookie defensemen (12-12=24).

Solberg recorded his first AHL multi- goal game Feb. 21 at Rockford, scoring twice in a 5-4 win including the game- winning goal.

Justin Time

Gulls right wing Justin Bailey set a new Gulls single-season record with nine game-winning goals this season, which led all AHL skaters. Bailey also recorded the game-winning goal in four straight Gulls' wins from Nov. 5-15, the longest GWG streak in team AHL history, surpassing two streaks of three from 2019-20 by Sam Carrick and Maxime Comtois. Bailey ended the 2025-26 season with 25 goals, including seven in his last 11 contests.

His 25 goals were the fourth-most in a single season in Gulls AHL history.

Philly Special

The Gulls named forward Matthew Phillips as their 2025-26 Man of the Year nominee for his outstanding commitment to the San Diego community. Phillips also ranked second in points for San Diego the season, earning 16-36=52 points.

Since entering the league in 2018-19, Phillips ranks seventh among all AHL skaters in points (140-211=351), ninth in assists and tied for 11th in goals.

Better Caul Judd

Gulls right wing Judd Caulfield posted an AHL career-high 17-21=38 points this season. Caulfield set an AHL single-game career high in both points and assists with 1-3=4 points Nov. 7 vs. Ontario. He has recorded three multi-goal efforts on the campaign on Nov. 15 vs. Abbotsford (2-0=2), Dec. 10 at San Jose (2-0=2) and Feb. 14 vs. Bakersfield, the first three multi-goal efforts of his AHL career.







American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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