Noah Dower-Nilsson Signed to PTO by Griffins

Published on May 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Forward Noah Dower-Nilsson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Detroit Red Wings) Forward Noah Dower-Nilsson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Detroit Red Wings)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed forward Noah Dower-Nilsson to a professional tryout.

Dower-Nilsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings on April 4, which will begin in the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old recently wrapped up his Swedish Hockey League season with Frolunda and logged 16 points (6-10-16), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 48 regular-season games, adding four points (2-2-4) in six SHL playoff outings. In addition, Dower-Nilsson won the 2025-26 Champions Hockey League title with Frolunda and totaled two assists in 12 appearances. He also spent the 2024-25 campaign in the SHL with Frolunda, notching 10 points (4-6-10) in 35 regular-season outings. In the SHL from 2022-26, the 6-foot forward amassed 28 points (11-17-28), 20 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 91 career games, adding four points (2-2-4) in 13 postseason contests. Dower-Nilsson was the 73rd overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and played his entire youth career within Frolunda's organization.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

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American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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