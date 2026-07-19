Griffins Sign Reigning ECHL MVP Marcus Crawford

Published on July 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Defenseman Marcus Crawford with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks) Defenseman Marcus Crawford with the Kansas City Mavericks(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins signed defenseman Marcus Crawford to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Crawford was named the 2025-26 ECHL Defenseman of the Year and MVP when he led the league with 86 points (14-72-86) and 72 assists in 70 regular-season games with the Kansas City Mavericks to go along with 125 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. The 29-year-old then totaled 14 points (2-12-14) in 17 postseason games, leading the Mavericks to the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals. Crawford has spent six seasons in the ECHL split between the Toledo Walleye (2018-20), Orlando Solar Bears (2019-20) and Kansas City (2019-22; 24-26). During his time in the ECHL, the defenseman has 260 points (53-207-260), 459 penalty minutes and a plus-62 rating in 350 regular-season outings.

Crawford has competed in eight-career AHL games during the 2018-19 season with the Griffins and notched four penalty minutes and a minus-two rating during his rookie campaign.

From 2022-24, the ninth-year pro suited up for the Cardiff Devils in the EIHL and produced 112 points (13-99-112), 157 penalty minutes and a plus-72 rating in 108 career regular-season games. Crawford was named the EIHL Defenseman of the Year in both campaigns and led all defensemen in points in 2022-23 (9-48-57) and 2023-24 (4-51-55). In addition, Crawford led Cardiff to a third-place finish in the Continental Cup in both 2022-23 and 2023-24. Throughout his pro career, the Ajax, Ontario, native has 401 points (70-331-401), 652 penalty minutes and a plus-153 rating in 498 appearances between the AHL, ECHL and EIHL, adding 21 points (5-16-21), 55 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 40 playoff contests.

Prior to turning pro, Crawford spent four seasons in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit from 2014-18, accumulating 149 points (23-126-149), 174 penalty minutes and a minus-39 rating in 252 regular-season games.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

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Defenseman Marcus Crawford with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Kansas City Mavericks)







American Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2026

Griffins Sign Reigning ECHL MVP Marcus Crawford - Grand Rapids Griffins

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