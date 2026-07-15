Griffins Sign Tag Bertuzzi to One-Year Contract

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Forward Tag Bertuzzi with the Utica Comets

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Utica Comets) Forward Tag Bertuzzi with the Utica Comets(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Utica Comets)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins signed forward Tag Bertuzzi to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Bertuzzi, a six-year pro, competed in 14 games last season with the AHL's Utica Comets in addition to showing 31 points (16-15-31) and 23 penalty minutes in 38 outings with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Throughout parts of four AHL campaigns from 2022-26, the 25-year-old has one assist and six penalty minutes in 30 appearances split between the Charlotte Checkers (2022-23), Hartford Wolf Pack (2023-24), Belleville Senators (2023-24) and Utica (2024-26). At the ECHL level, Bertuzzi has produced 130 points (62-68-130) and 99 penalty minutes in 170 regular-season games since 2022-23. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native had his best season in 2022-23 in the ECHL when he posted a career-high 52 points (24-28-52) in 64 contests. Bertuzzi is the younger cousin of former Griffin and Detroit Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi, and the son of former Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi.

Prior to turning pro, Bertuzzi spent four seasons in the OHL with the Guelph Storm (2017-19), Hamilton Bulldogs (2018-20) and Flint Firebirds (2021-22). Throughout 191 career OHL appearances, the 6-foot-1 forward accumulated 112 points (53-59-112) and 98 penalty minutes, adding nine points (5-4-9) in 20 postseason games. He had his best junior season in 2019-20 with Hamilton when he tallied 47 points (25-22-47) in 57 games.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

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American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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