San Diego Gulls Recall Jeremie Biakabutuka from Tulsa

Published on April 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). Biakabutuka, 24 (3/5/02), led Oilers defensemen in scoring this season, posting 4-19# points with 30 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +1 rating in 43 games with Tulsa. Biakabutuka set ECHL career-highs in points (8-24=32), goals and assists in 2024-25, splitting time with Tulsa and the Florida Everblades.

The 6-4, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 16 career AHL games with San Diego, Springfield and Grand Rapids. He earned his first AHL point and assist in his Gulls debut on Feb. 7, 2025 vs. Coachella Valley. In addition, he has earned 16-57=73 points and 77 PIM in 151 career ECHL contests with Tulsa, Florida and Orlando. He was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by St. Louis July 19, 2023, and acquired with a 2027 second-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 13, 2024 in exchange for Cam Fowler and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

The Longueuil, Quebec native spent five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2018-23 with Charlottetown, Rimouski and Val-d'Or, earning 40-78=118 points with a +35 rating and 199 PIM. His uncle, Tim Biakabutuka, was the eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 1996 National Football League Draft. He spent six seasons with Carolina in the NFL from 1996-01.







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