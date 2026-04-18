Anaheim Ducks Sign Roger Mcqueen to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Roger McQueen to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 NHL season.

McQueen, 19 (10/2/06), made his professional debut this month, scoring 1-2=3 points in six games with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He signed an amateur tryout (ATO) April 1 after completing his collegiate season.

McQueen was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year and to the conference's All-Rookie Team after scoring 11-16' points with a +5 rating and 45 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games this season with Providence College. Among Providence leaders, he ranked second in assists, was third in points and tied for third in goals. He also ranked eighth nationally among rookies with 313 faceoff wins (313-568, 55.1%).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (10th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, McQueen scored 35-51=86 points and 116 PIM in 127 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2022-25. McQueen earned 10-10 points with 40 PIM and a +8 rating in 17 WHL games with Brandon in 2024-25. He missed 51 games last season due to injury, while recording a point in 71% of the contests he did play and led Brandon in points per game (1.18). He also earned one assist in three WHL Playoff games after returning from injury.

The 6-6, 203-pound forward earned 21-30=51 points in 53 games in 2023-24, ranking second among Brandon leaders in points per game (.96) while pacing the Wheat Kings in power-play points (7-8=15). He also led Brandon in goals (4) and co-led in points (4-1=5) in four 2024 WHL Playoff games. In 2022-23, he led all Brandon rookies in points (4-10=14) in 55 WHL games.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native helped Canada to gold medals at the 2024 U-18 World Championship and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also represented his country at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, leading Canada with 4-4=8 points in six contests while serving as an alternate captain.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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