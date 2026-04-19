The Canucks Shut out the Pacific Division Champions

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks opened their final weekend of the season with a matchup against the Ontario Reign. Rolling with an 11-and-7 formation, Jiří Patera got the start in net, facing off against Erik Portillo at the other end. Jack Thompson returned to the blue line, while Austin Brimmer lined up alongside Cooper Walker.

The Canucks came out flying. Ben Berard opened the scoring early, sniping one through traffic from the right circle to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Patera was sharp in the first period, turning aside breakaway chances and flashing the pads on dangerous rebounds. Just past the midway mark, Bennett Schimek doubled the lead, getting his stick on a Ty Mueller shot to make it 2-0 heading into the second.

The Canucks battled through a handful of penalties in the middle frame, but the defensive group stood tall-blocking shots, disrupting plays, and even generating some offensive pressure. Both goaltenders were stellar, with Patera and Portillo making highlight-reel saves to keep the game tight. Abbotsford carried their 2-0 lead into the third.

The final frame featured plenty of back-and-forth action, though shots were limited. The Reign pushed late, creating a number of dangerous chances, but Patera remained a brick wall. Ontario pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, but it proved too little, too late. In the dying seconds, Patera sealed the shutout with a game-saving pad stop, backstopping the Canucks to a 2-0 victory.

Abbotsford now heads to Coachella Valley for their final game of the season.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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