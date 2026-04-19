Islanders Secure 4th in Atlantic Division in Victory over Hershey in Final Regular Season Game
Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Hershey, PA - In the final game of the regular season, the Bridgeport Islanders stepped onto the ice against a potential playoff opponent on Saturday night at the Giant Center to face off against the Hershey Bears.
The game was tied up heading into the final period of regulation when Calle Odelius stunned the Bears and fired the game winning goal in the late stages of regulation.
After a scoreless first period, Adam Beckman scored his 30th of the season after he cleaned up a rebound in front of goalie Clay Stevenson at 5:35. Cole Eiserman, who assisted on the goal, kept alive a point streak now reaching five games (1G, 6A). The Bears tied the game at 9:16 on the power play with a wrist shot from Henrik Rybinski that beat goaltender Seymon Varlamov.
During the final period of the regular season, Calle Odelius at 17:14 broke the tie when he rifled a shot that deflected past Stevenson to bring the game to a 2-1 lead for the Islanders. The win secured home ice advantage for the play-in round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Bridgeport Islanders are in the playoffs. For ticket information, please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com.
The Islanders are in the playoffs. For more information, please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com. Games can be watched via www.flohockey.com or on our via our radio link: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/
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