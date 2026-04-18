Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule and Plans for Round One of Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, April 18, that single-game tickets for Round One of the Calder Cup Playoffs will go on-sale beginning Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT. The Silver Knights will face the San Jose Barracuda in the first round. All three games in Round One will be played at Lee's Family Forum. The full schedule is listed below. Tickets start at just $29.

Multiple fan-friendly offerings that were introduced during the regular season will return for playoffs, including free parking at all home playoff games and the Silver Savings menu. Fans in attendance at our home playoff games will also receive a Join the Charge rally towel.

ROUND ONE CALDER CUP PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change. All times Pacific.

Wednesday, April 22 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 24 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 3 p.m.

FREE PARKING

Free parking will be available to all fans for Silver Knights games at Lee's Family Forum during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

SILVER SAVINGS MENU

The following items will be available for $5 at all Silver Knights home games:

Hot dog, Pretzel, Popcorn, Fan Favorite Nachos, and French Fries

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All Calder Cup Playoff games will be carried on 1230AM The Game and streamed on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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