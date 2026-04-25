Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule, Ticket On Sale for Pacific Division Semifinals
Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, April 24, that single-game tickets for the Pacific Division Semifinals will go on-sale beginning Monday, April 27 at 11 a.m. PT. The Silver Knights will face the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division Semifinals. The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played at Lee's Family Forum. The full schedule is listed below. Tickets start at just $29.
Multiple fan-friendly offerings that were introduced during the regular season will return for playoffs, including free parking at all home playoff games and the Silver Savings menu. Fans in attendance at our home playoff games will also receive a Join the Charge rally towel.
PACIFIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE
Schedule subject to change. All times Pacific.
Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Colorado at Henderson, 7:00 PT
Game 2 - Mon., May 4 - Colorado at Henderson, 7:00 PT
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Henderson at Colorado, 6:05 PT
*Game 4 - Sat., May 9 - Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 PT
*Game 5 - Sun., May 10 - Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 PT
*if necessary
FREE PARKING
Free parking will be available to all fans for Silver Knights games at Lee's Family Forum during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
SILVER SAVINGS MENU
The following items will be available for $5 at all Silver Knights home games:
Hot dog, Pretzel, Popcorn, Fan Favorite Nachos, and French Fries
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All Calder Cup Playoff games will be carried on 1230AM The Game and streamed on FloHockey.
American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Moose Stay Alive, Manitoba Edges Milwaukee to Force Game 3 - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls' Playoff Hopes Grounded with Loss to Eagles - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Punches Ticket to Pacific Divsion Semifinals, Eliminates San Jose, 5-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule, Ticket On Sale for Pacific Division Semifinals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Advances to Pacific Division Semifinal with 6-1 Victory over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
- Levi, Amerks Flip the Script on Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Ads Drop Game Two to Manitoba - Milwaukee Admirals
- Romanov, Leaders Answer Call as T-Birds Force Game 3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, in Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence's Michael DiPietro Voted Winner of Les Cunningham Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- DiPietro Selected as Winner of Les Cunningham Award as AHL's MVP - Providence Bruins
- Bears Loan Jalen Luypen to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Game 2 Watch Party at Legends on Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Drew Callin to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Condors Set Tone in 6-1 Win - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Punches Ticket to Pacific Divsion Semifinals, Eliminates San Jose, 5-1
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Schedule, Ticket On Sale for Pacific Division Semifinals
- Henderson Wins First Game of Calder Cup Playoffs in OT, 5-4
- Silver Knights Sign Forward Mitch McLain to Contract Extension
- Braeden Bowman Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" Player of the Month