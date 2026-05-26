2025-26 HSK Season in Review

Published on May 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







What a season for the Henderson Silver Knights. They finished the back half of the season with flourish, ascending to third place in the Pacific Division with 90 points. The 27 game run from the all-star break to the end of the regular season saw the HSK reel off twenty wins - including an improbable six-game road win streak in mid-March.

That led to the first playoff action since 2022 and the first at Lee's Family Forum. Taking on the San Jose Barracuda in the best-of-three series, the HSK swept them with two straight wins. The fans turned out and the team didn't disappoint, winning Game 1 in thrilling overtime fashion - Trevor Connelly playing hero by scoring on a breakaway in the first minute of OT. the Silver Knights treated the hometown fans to another thrilling extra session win at Lee's in the second round versus the Colorado Eagles. This one went to double overtime, with Tanner Laczynski deflecting a shot home for the 4-3 win to tie the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

Once in Colorado, the Eagles ended the series with back-to-back wins on home ice. The sting of what might have been is real. It doesn't, however, diminish the strides made by the team and several individuals. Silver Knights General Manager, Tim Speltz, views it as teaching in a winning environment. At the AHL level, which can get tricky, the top priority is to develop players for the NHL team, the Vegas Golden Knights. At the same time, you want team-success on the ice. Accomplishing both is sometimes mutually exclusive, given the nature of players being called up to the NHL team and the rigors of the AHL schedule itself.

Well, not this season. Players were called up - most notably Braeden Bowman, who went to the VGK in mid-November, playing 54 NHL games and posting 8-18-26 in that time. He returned to the Silver Knights in early April, garnering AHL Player of the Month honors. Linemate Kai Uchacz went up to the big club for a few games as well and acquitted himself nicely. He returned to Henderson with a newfound confidence, turning in a 20-goal season. Goaltender Carl Lindbom played eight VGK games in his first taste of NHL action. Lindbom was central to the HSK's success, winning 20 games and not losing in regulation from mid-January on. He finished the season second in both goals-against and save percentage among all AHL goalies.

Then there was the season turned in by Raphael Lavoie. Yes, he saw one game with the Golden Knights, but his story was health. He finally opted for surgery on a longer-standing ailment, and he was a different player once completely healthy. He ended up becoming the first 30-goal scorer in HSK history, collecting 24 goals in the 31 games he played after missing over two months.

Other young players blossomed as well, even without a stint with the VGK. Ben Hemmerling, who missed most of last season due to injury, put up a 21-goal, 50-point rookie campaign. Connelly, who turned twenty years old in February, dominated at times with his speed and willingness to get to the net. At one point, he had a 17-game point streak on his way to amassing 49 points in just 46 games played.

The Silver Knights came into the season with a blueline bolstered by experienced additions. Stalwart stay-at-home defender and captain Jaycob Megna, Jeremy Davies, and now VGK playoff contributor Dylan Coghlan all came over from other organizations. Add in Lukas Cormier - another talented D-man already in the fold - and the team had the makings of a strong AHL D-corps. Davies, Cormier and Coghlan all finished with 40-plus points - when the most ever by an HSK D-man was 40 points in 2021-22 by Daniil Miromanov. And for good measure, Coghlan tied for most goals in the ahl amongst defensemen with 14 tallies.

It all came together with the coaching staff instilling a collaborative culture. Led by Head Coach Ryan Craig, this version of the HSK played in unison, and as coach liked to put it, "checked for their chances." No one epitomized that more than Mitch McLain - he of the all-out forecheck and 22 goals - seven of which came on the AHL's top power play. Led by captain Megna and vets, Tanner Laczynski - the team leader with 64-points, good for eighth in the AHL - and Jonas Rondbjerg, this team had all the elements of a top tier AHL squad.

They played fast, exciting hockey. The young players took great strides in their development. The veterans led the way and provided the leadership to instill the culture needed for success. The fans took notice, reveling in the up-tempo, never-quit attitude.

On so many levels, this Henderson Silver Knights' season was a success. Prospect development? Check. On-ice team results? Check. Teaching in a winning environment? Check.

And that is the ultimate measure in the AHL. Huzzah.







American Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

2025-26 HSK Season in Review - Henderson Silver Knights

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