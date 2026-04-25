Ads Drop Game Two to Manitoba
Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Matt Murray was once again impressive in net for the Admirals, making 33 saves but it wasn't enough as Milwaukee dropped a 2-1 decision to Manitoba in game two of the Calder Cup Playoffs first round.
The loss for the Ads forces a decisive game three on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm at the Canada Life Centre.
The Admirals and Moose have played in the post-season three times in the past five years and now all three of those series will be determined by a winner-take-all game. In addition, this is the ninth time since Karl Taylor took over as bench boss that an Ads series will go the distance.
After a scoreless first period, Ryan Ufko got the Ads on the board with his second career playoff goal at 1:42 of the second period. Ufko was sprung from the penalty box after a high-sticking call and took a pass from Kevin Gravel at the far blueline. He skated in on Moose goalie Dominic DiVencentiis before tucking a forehand that was originally stopped before trickling over the goal line.
However, Manitoba tied things up at the 3:53 mark when Parker Ford collected the rebound of a Walker Duehr shot and put into the Milwaukee net.
The game remained knotted at one until 43 seconds remaining in the game when David Gustafsson deflected a Brayden Yager shot over Murray's shoulder for a power-play goal and a 2-1 Manitoba advantage, setting the stage for Sunday's decisive game three.
The winner of Sunday's game will advance to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division Semi-finals.
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