Admirals Donate over $125,000 in Community Partners Program

Published on May 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today the fundraising totals from the team's Community Partners Program for the 2025-26 season. The Community Partners program pairs the Admirals with nine Corporate Partners to raise money for local charities based on a statistical category for the team. That amount is then matched by the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm.

This year the Community Partners Program raised $125,052, which was part of the over $325,000 that the team contributed to local charities this season.

Northwestern Mutual: $100 for every goal the Admirals scored this season, including playoffs, benefitting Children's Wisconsin. The team scored 212 goals, bringing the total raised to $42,400, which includes the PPF match.

Baker Tilly: $1 for every save Admirals goaltenders made in the regular season and $2 from every save in the playoffs, benefitting the United Performing Arts Fund. The team made 1871 saves in the regular season and 103 in the playoffs making the total raised $4,154, which includes the PPF match. In addition, the Admirals made a donation of $4,154 to Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin as part of the program.

Continental Properties: $15 for every assist the Admirals dished out this season, including playoffs, benefitting Ronald McDonald House. The team collected 358 assists, bringing the total raised to $10,740, which includes the PPF match.

WM: $25 for every successful penalty kill this season, including playoffs, benefitting Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful. The team successfully vanquished 225 opponent power-plays, bringing the total raised to $11,250, which includes the PPF match.

Rite Hite: $2 for every shot on goal by the Admirals this season, including playoffs, benefitting the WeEnergies STEM Center at MSOE. The team recorded 2,076 shots on goal, bringing the total raised to $8,304, which includes the PPF match.

Traction Factory: $50 for each power-play goal scored by the Ads this season, and $100 for every PPG in the playoffs, benefitting After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD). The team scored 60 power-play markers, bringing the total raised to $6,000, which includes the PPF match.

Associated Bank: $75 for every goal each Admirals power play goal scored this season, including the playoffs, benefitting the Hunger Task Force. The team scored 60 power-play markers, bringing the total raised to $9,000, which includes the PPF match.

WeEnergies Foundation: $50 for every Admirals power-play chance this season, benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. The team had 255 power-play opportunities, bringing the total raised to $25,500, which includes the PPF match.

Tito's Handmade Vodka: $25 for every point in the standings for the Admirals this season, benefitting the HAWS Waukesha. The team had 71 points this year, bringing the total raised to $3,550, which includes the PPF match.

The Admirals open the home portion of their 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 10TH at Panther Arena. The rest of next year's schedule will be released this summer.







American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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