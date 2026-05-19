Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Max Groshev to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Published on May 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Max Groshev to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Groshev, 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, played in two games for the Lightning last season, making his NHL debut on December 28 versus Montreal, recording his first NHL assist and point, while logging 13:03 in ice time with a plus-1 rating. He skated in 58 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, tallying three goals and 21 points. Groshev ranked third among Crunch defensemen for assists (18), points and plus/minus with a plus-16 rating. He also played in four Calder Cup Playoff games and recorded one assist.

The native of Agryz, Russia has appeared in 181 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, notching 20 goals and 65 points. Groshev has also skated in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games and registered two assists.

Groshev, 24, was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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