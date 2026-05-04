Syracuse Crunch Downed by Cleveland Monsters, 2-1, in Triple Overtime

Published on May 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch centers Dylan Duke (left) and Matthew Peca vs. the Cleveland Monsters

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne) Syracuse Crunch centers Dylan Duke (left) and Matthew Peca vs. the Cleveland Monsters(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Cleveland Monsters, 2-1, in triple overtime today at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The game is the longest in Crunch history finishing at 107:53. The loss eliminates Syracuse from the Calder Cup Playoffs falling to the Cleveland Monsters, 3-1, in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 56-of-58 shots. Zach Sawchenko earned the win turning aside 46-of-47 in net for the Monsters. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on five opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Crunch opened scoring 6:21 into the game. Nick Abruzzese sent the puck up to Matteo Pietroniro at the blue line. He patiently delayed as he came down the slot then fired in a wrister from between the circles.

Cleveland stole it back and tied the game late in the second period when Luca Marrelli scored with a shot from the top of the left circle.

The teams remained tied through the third period and two additional overtime periods before Zach Aston-Reese scored the game-winner for Cleveland at the 7:53 mark of the third overtime period.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Ten different Crunch players scored a goal for the Crunch during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

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American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

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