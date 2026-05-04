Postava, Griffins Return Shutout Favor to Tie Series

Published on May 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose dropped Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre by a 2-0 scoreline. The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 goes on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena.

The only goal of the opening period came with 2:56 left to play. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård fired a shot into an open net following a cross-ice pass from Sheldon Dries on the power play, putting the Griffins in front 1-0. Michal Postava was the busier netminder, making 14 stops, while Domenic DiVincentiis made 11 in the period, as Grand Rapids led into the break.

The middle frame didn't produce a goal, marking the third time in five periods in the series where neither side scored. DiVincentiis made 11 stops in the frame, while Postava made eight, but the total included some massive saves, with his best coming in the final seconds on an odd-man rush.

Manitoba pushed for an equalizer in the third, but Postava ensured it wasn't to be. Grand Rapids added some late insurance. William Wallinder sent a shot toward the net, deflecting off a Moose defender's stick and past DiVincentiis. The Griffins tied the series at 1-1 with a 2-0 win in Game 2.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Tyrel Bauer (click for full interview)

"It's playoff hockey, it's intense, it's close and tight checking. We probably didn't get off to the start we wanted to. We battled, we came back, we're here to stay."

Statbook

Domenic DiVincentiis owns a 1.02 goals against average and .968 save percentage in four playoff games

Mason Shaw led all skaters with five shots

A total of 11 Moose skaters recorded multiple shots on goal

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

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