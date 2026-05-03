DiVincentiis, Moose Shock Grand Rapids

Published on May 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose claimed Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday afternoon. Game 2 of the series goes Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre.

Grand Rapids controlled a 14-5 edge on the shot clock through 20 minutes of action, but the Moose had their fair share of chances on limited shots. Those opportunities included a near miss from Phil Di Giuseppe on a two-on-one, along with Samuel Fagemo and Jaret Anderson-Dolan coming close on a flurry of chances. Michal Postava made some big saves along the way for the Griffins. Domenic DiVincentiis was equal to the task at the other end, making some 10-bell stops of his own to hold the game goalless through the first period.

The discrepancy in shots tightened up in the second, but the Griffins took a 13-10 advantage in the frame. DiVincentiis and Postava continued to be the stars of the show, both combining to hold the scoreline at 0-0 despite a power play on both sides. DiVincentiis turned away a series of chances as the period came to an end, setting up a third period for all the marbles.

The goaltenders continued to take centre-stage in the third as Postava stopped Brayden Yager on a breakaway and DiVincentiis robbed Dominik Shine at the top of the crease. Overtime loomed late in the contest, but the Moose power play had a late answer for the second time in three games. Mason Shaw fired home a rebound from just above the goal line with 2:26 remaining to send Canada Life Centre into a frenzy. Manitoba slammed the door shut from there as DiVincentiis finished the game with 39 saves and the Moose took the 1-0 series lead on a 1-0 win.

Quotable

Moose goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis (click for full interview)

"We worked damn hard today. It starts with our group. We were just so resilient out there. We were blocking shots. We were competing for the full 60 minutes."

Statbook

Domenic DiVincentiis has surrendered just two goals in three career Calder Cup Playoffs starts

Walker Duehr has points in three straight games (1G, 2A)

Mason Shaw scored his first career Calder Cup Playoffs game-winner

The Moose have won five of their past six home games dating back to the regular season

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.