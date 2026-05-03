Wolves Knock off Stars, 2-1, to Take Lead in Central Division Semifinals

Published on May 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - In the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Chicago Wolves downed the Texas Stars 2-1 in Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena to seize a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Noah Philp and Ryan Suzuki scored to propel the Wolves to the victory in their first home postseason contest since Chicago's 2022 Calder Cup championship run. The Wolves can close out the series in Game 4 scheduled for Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves struck first when Philp tallied 5 minutes, 8 seconds after opening puck drop. The forward raced into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from inside the left circle that beat Texas netminder Remi Poirier to the glove side. Viktor Neuchev and Felix Unger Sorum recorded assists on Philp's first goal of the postseason.

Suzuki's tally with:26 remaining in the second gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead. The veteran forward took a pass from Bradly Nadeau and wired a wrist shot from the right dot that sailed over Poirier's right shoulder and into the net. Nadeau and Justin Robidas had assists on Suzuki's first marker of the playoffs.

Early in the third, the Stars cut the deficit in half on a goal by Jack Becker but the Wolves held on for the triumph.

Cayden Primeau (27 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves while Poirier (26 saves) took the loss for the Stars.

Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars in Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinals on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

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