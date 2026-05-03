Stars' Comeback Comes up Short in Game Three

Published on May 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Curtis McKenzie and Chicago Wolves' Cayden Primeau and Joel Nyström on game night

(Texas Stars) Texas Stars' Curtis McKenzie and Chicago Wolves' Cayden Primeau and Joel Nyström on game night(Texas Stars)

Rosemont, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves in Game Three of the Central Division Semifinals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena and now trail two games to one in the best-of-five series.

Chicago opened the scoring for the first time in the series just five minutes into the first period. Noah Philp rushed down the left wing on an odd-man rush and lifted a shot over the shoulder of Remi Poirier.

Dylan Hryckowian came out of the penalty box with five minutes left in the second. The rookie dropped a pass for Cameron Hughes who had a path to the net, but Cayden Primeau got just enough of his attempt.

Poirier continued to keep the Stars deficit at one with multiple saves on high-danger chances in the second period. Philp dished a centering pass for Evan Vierling, with what seemed like an open net in front of him, but Poirier got a piece of the shot with his blocker.

Chicago doubled their lead with 25 seconds left in the middle frame as Ryan Suzuki snapped a shot from the right circle for his first goal of the series.

The Stars got on the board in the first two minutes of the third as Hryckowian found Jack Becker in the slot. Becker waited out a diving Primeau and slotted the puck home.

Texas pulled Poirier for an extra attacker, but could not find the equalizer. Primeau stopped 27 of 28 in the win, while Poirier made 26 saves in the loss.

The Stars and Wolves will meet in Game Four of the series on Sunday at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m., as Texas needs to win to force a Game Five, which would also be in Chicago on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., if needed. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

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American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

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